2021 Boston Marathon postponed at least until the fall

FILE - In this Monday, April 15, 2019, file photo, Lawrence Cherono, of Kenya, breaks the tape to win the 123rd Boston Marathon in front of Lelisa Desisa, of Ethiopia, right, in Boston. Next year’s Boston Marathon has been postponed. The Boston Athletic Association says that it won’t hold the race as scheduled in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say it will be put off “at least until the fall of 2021.” This year’s marathon was initially postponed until the fall and later canceled outright. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)