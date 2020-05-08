Fore! 'Caddyshack' ranks No. 4 on AP sports movie list

FILE - In this April 22, 2016, filer photo, actor Bill Murray dedicates the annual Caddyshack Golf Tournament to singer-songwriter Prince, at the start of the golf tournament at King and Bear golf course in St. Augustine, Fla. "Caddyshack" starring Murray was No. 4 in The Associated Press’ Top 25 favorite sports movies poll. (Will Dickey/The Florida Times-Union via AP, File)