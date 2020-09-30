Canadiens sign goaltender Michael McNiven to one-year, two-way contract

Canada's goaltender Michael McNiven steps onto the ice as the world junior selection camp opens, in Boisbriand, Que., on Sunday, December 11, 2016. The Montreal Canadiens have signed  goaltender McNiven to a one-year, two-way contract.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

MONTREAL - The Montreal Canadiens have signed goaltender Michael McNiven to a one-year, two-way contract.

The contract is worth US$700,000 in the NHL and $75,000 in the American Hockey League.

The 23-year-old McNiven played three games with the AHL's Laval Rocket in 2019-20, posting a 3-0-0 record, a 2.33 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.

The Winnipeg native also played 22 games in the ECHL with the Adirondack Thunder, Jacksonville Icemen and Norfolk Admirals, where he earned a 9-11-2 record.

McNiven, who grew up in Georgetown, Ont., has played 58 career games with the Rocket, posting a 20-31-4 record along with a 2.94 GAA and a .895 save percentage. He also has registered two shutouts.

The Canadiens signed McNiven to an entry-level contract in 2015.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2020.

