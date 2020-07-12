Raptors coach Nurse says Gasol's transformation was due to consistency

Toronto Raptors' Marc Gasol (33) passes the ball as he is guarded by Orlando Magic's Khem Birch (24) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla., on November 29, 2019. A handful of photos on social media plus praise from his teammates suggest Toronto Raptors big man Marc Gasol will restart the NBA season in much better shape than he was in four months ago. The Spaniard hasn't talked to reporters since COVID-19 shut down the season on March 11, but Raptors coach Nick Nurse picked Gasol's brain recently about his physical transformation. "I did ask him about what was the key, 'What'd you do?' and he just said 'Man, it was consistency,'" Nurse said after Sunday's practice at Walt Disney World. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP - John Raoux