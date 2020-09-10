Vancouver Canucks striving for more after big playoff push: Tanev

Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat (53) celebrates his goal as he is followed by St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo (27) during overtime in first round NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey series in Edmonton, on Friday August 14, 2020. It's been a big summer for Canucks captain Bo Horvat. The 25-year-old centre welcomed his first child with wife, Holly, at the end of June, then had to leave just a week later to join his teammates in the Edmonton NHL bubble. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson