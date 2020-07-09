With training camps on the horizon, NHL teams hope to keep COVID-19 at bay

The NHL's plan appears robust and detailed. Once players enter so-called "bubbles" in two hub cities later this month as part of the league's plan to resuscitate its pandemic-halted season, teams should -- in theory -- be fairly well-protected from the threat of COVID-19. The NHL logo is seen on a goal at a Nashville Predators practice rink in Nashville, Tenn. on Sept. 17, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mark Humphrey