Shortened MLB amateur draft to remain at New Jersey studio

FILE - In this June 9, 2016, file photo, Major League BaseballCommissioner Rob Manfred speaks during the MLB draft, in Secaucus, N.J. Major League Baseball will cuts its amateur draft from 40 rounds to five this year, a move that figures to save teams about $30 million. Clubs gained the ability to reduce the draft as part of their March 26 agreement with the players‚Äô association and MLB plans to finalize a decision next week to go with the minimum, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke Friday, May 8, 2020, on condition of anonymity because no decision was announced. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)