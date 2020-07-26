ST. CATHARINES, Ont. - Cameron Forte had 28 points and 10 rebounds, and the Fraser Valley Bandits beat the Edmonton Stingers 113-100 on Sunday in the Canadian Elite Basketball League Summer Series.

Kyle Johnson added 19 points and Jahenns Manigat chipped in 16 as the Bandits (1-0) had six players score in double figures.

Adika Peter-Mcneilly led the Stingers (0-1) with 18 points, while Xavier Moon had 16 points and seven boards.

The CEBL Summer Series is a 26-game, round-robin competition being held at the Meridian Centre and will decide the second-year league's 2020 champion. Games are being played with no fans in attendance.

Tipoff on Saturday between Niagara and Hamilton marked the first professional, non-exhibition team sports action in the country since COVID-19 shut leagues down in mid March.

---

RATTLERS 96 RIVER LIONS 79

ST. CATHARINES, ONT. — Negus Webster-Chan hit six threes and finished with 20 points to lift Saskatchewan (1-0) over Niagara (1-1).

Kemy Osse had 17 points and nine rebounds and Kevin Bracy-Davis added 16 for the Rattlers.

Daniel Mullings led the River Lions with 16 points.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 26, 2020.

