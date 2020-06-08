Calgary Flames prospect Dustin Wolf named CHL goaltender of the year

United States goaltender Dustin Wolf is shown during third period Hlinka Gretzky Cup semifinal action against Canada in Edmonton on August 10, 2018. Calgary Flames prospect Dustin Wolf has been named the Canadian Hockey League's goaltender of the year. The goalie for the Western Hockey League's Everett Silvertips led all CHL netminders in 2019-20 with 1.88 goals-against-average, a .935 save percentage and nine shutouts while compiling a 34-10-2 record. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan