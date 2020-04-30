NASCAR to resume season May 17 with seven races in 10 days

FLE - In this Sept. 2, 2018, file photo, Denny Hamlin (11) leads the pack to start the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C. NASCAR will get its season back on track starting May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina without spectators, and the premier Cup Series plans to race four times in 10 days at a pair of iconic tracks. The revised schedule released Thursday, April 30, 2020, goes only through May and has a pair of Wednesday races — fulfilling fans longtime plea for midweek events. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)