Montreal group wins $330k from NFL to compete to make helmet that reduces concussions

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry puts on his helmet during an NFL football practice Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The National Football League is turning to a Montreal university to solve one of the league's biggest headaches. Kollide-ETS, a group of four Montreal-based businesses and researches from engineering university Ecole de Technologie Superieure, recently won a grant from the NFL of about $330,000 to produce a football helmet that reduces the risk concussions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Mark Humphrey