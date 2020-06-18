Leafs' Marner on matchup with Blue Jackets: 'Every game's not gonna be perfect'

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Mitch Marner (16) reacts after taking a penalty in overtime against the Washington Capitals during NHL hockey action in Toronto on Octe 29, 2019. Mitch Marner's message is simple -- things might not always look pretty. The Maple Leafs winger has been back on the ice with a small group of teammates working off some rust since the league moved to Phase 2 of its return-to-play protocol last week. It's hoped training camps will commence July 10, with the resumption of the pandemic-delayed 2019-20 campaign featuring a 24-team format to follow that would see high-flying Toronto face the gritty Columbus Blue Jackets in one of eight best-of-five qualifying round series. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hans Deryk