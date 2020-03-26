Indianapolis 500 postponed until August because of COVID-19

FILE - In this May 24, 2019, file photo, cars take to the track during the final practice session for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis 500 scheduled for May 24 has been postponed until August because of the coronavirus pandemic and won't run on Memorial Day weekend for the first time since 1946. The race will instead be held Aug. 23. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)