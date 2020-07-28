UFC lightweight champion Khabib (The Eagle) Nurmagomedov will meet interim title-holder Justin (The Highlight) Gaethje on Oct. 24 to decide the UFC's undisputed 155-pound king.
The UFC did not announce a venue for the fight.
Nurmagomedov (28-0-0) was supposed to meet Tony Ferguson earlier this year but was stranded in his native Russia due to pandemic travel restrictions. Instead Ferguson took on Gaethje (22-2-0), who won the interim title by fifth-round TKO at UFC 249 on May 9.
Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Khabib's father and trainer, died earlier this month due to COVID-19 complications.
Khabib Nurmagomedov won the vacant lightweight title in April 2018 when he beat Al Iaquinta at UFC 223. He subsequently defended the championship against (The Notorious) Conor McGregor at UFC 229 and Dustin (The Diamond) Poirier at UFC 242.
