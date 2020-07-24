Toronto FC defender says playing in Florida heat is 'pretty unsafe'

Montreal Impact's Anthony Jackson-Hamel, left, shoots at goals as Toronto FC defender Omar Gonzalez (44) defends during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. Toronto FC centre back Omar Gonzalez is no stranger to heat. A Texas native, Gonzalez played 10 seasons in Los Angeles and Mexico before signing with Toronto in June 2019. But even he finds the heat in Florida hard to handle at the MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex in the Orlando area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, John Raoux