Whitecaps look to stay alive, send Sounders packing at MLS is Back Tournament

Sporting Kansas City's Gerso Fernandes, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps' Jake Nerwinski fall to the ground while vying for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. After a heartbreaking 4-3 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes that featured a 98th-minute winner, the young Whitecaps find themselves matched against the MLS champion Seattle Sounders on Sunday at the MLS is Back Tournament in Florida. The Sounders are desperate for points, having secured just one in their first two matches. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck