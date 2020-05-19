Belmont set for June 20 without fans, leads off Triple Crown

FILE - In this June 8, 2019, file photo, Sir Winston (7), with jockey Joel Rosario up, crosses the finish line to win the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes horse race in Elmont, N.Y. New York will allow horse racing tracks and Watkins Glen International car track to reopen with the easing of the coronavirus outbreak. But Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday, May 16, 2020, was quick to add a caveat: “No crowds. No fans." (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)