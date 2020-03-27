Column: As we battle virus, don't forget 1919 Stanley Cup

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2005, file photo, the inscription on the Stanley Cup showing the 1919 series, the only series in the history of the cup not completed, is shown at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto. Anyone who scoffs at drastic measures to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, who wonders if it was really necessary to shut down sports around the world, needs to learn the tragic story of the 1919 Stanley Cup Finals. It's right there on the silver chalice, engraved alongside all the championship teams. "Series not completed." (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP