Senators acquire defenceman Gudbranson from Ducks for fifth-round pick in 2021

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Erik Gudbranson, right, passes the puck away from Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Jan. 31. The Ottawa Senators have acquired Gudbranson from the Ducks in exchange for a fifth-round selection in the 2021 NHL draft. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alex Gallardo