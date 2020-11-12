"I like to compete against the best" - De Grasse disappointed he won't race Coleman

In this Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, Canada's Andre De Grasse celebrates after winning the silver medal in the men's 200-meters at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. De Grasse wants to run against the best. While the Canadian sprinter said he's "neutral" on whether or not Christian Coleman should have received a two-year suspension, he's disappointed the two likely won't like up against each other in Tokyo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Hassan Ammar,