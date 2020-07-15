Canada's Jordan Mein returns to action with Bellator later this month

LOS ANGELES - Canadian welterweight Jordan (Young Gun) Mein will make his Bellator debut July 24 when the MMA organization stages its first fight card since Feb. 22.
Bellator 242 will take place behind closed doors at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., where the MMA organization called off a planned March 13 show just hours before it was slated to start because of the global pandemic.
"The team has worked tirelessly to make this show happen and I know the fighters are ready to compete," Bellator president Scott Coker said in a statement.
The main event features bantamweights Ricky Bandejas (13-3) and Sergio (S.P.) Pettis (19-5).
Mein (31-12) takes on Jason (The Ass-Kicking Machine) Jackson (11-4) elsewhere on the main card.
Mein's resume includes three fights in Strikeforce (2-1-0) and nine in the UFC (5-4-0).
He retired in 2015 but returned to action the next year. He last fought in July 2018, defeating Alex Morono by decision on a UFC Fight Night card.
A native of Lethbridge, Alta., the 30-year-old Mein has been a pro since 2006.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2020.