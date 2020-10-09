Canadian players are shining with American college football powers this season

Florida wide receiver Jacob Copeland (15) catches a pass as Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (24) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. When No. 2 Alabama visits Ole Miss on Saturday, a featured matchup could be a Vanier Cup-winning defensive back going up against a big-play Canadian receiver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Thomas Graning