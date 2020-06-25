Applications arrive from around the globe for Canada women's soccer coaching job

Canada head coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller waits for the start of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Canada and Cameroon in Montpellier, France, Monday, June 10, 2019. With less than a week to go before the posting closes, Canada Soccer says it has already received applications from around the globe to succeed Heiner-Moller, who is leaving for his native Denmark at the end of August. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Claude Paris