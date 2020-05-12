Orlando's Kamal Miller killing it in the kitchen during the pandemic

Orlando City defender Kamal Miller (27) defends against Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo (10) during first half MLS soccer action in Toronto, on Saturday, August 10, 2019. The Orlando City SC defender, filming from home, has done "Cooking with K Millz" videos on breakfast (pancakes, omelette, bacon and a smoothie) and shrimp pasta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov