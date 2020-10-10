Several Stanley Cup winners breaking up championship core

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2019, file photo, St. Louis Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo lifts the Stanley Cup during a ceremony honoring the Blues championship victory before the start of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals in St. Louis. The past few weeks have seen several recent Stanley Cup winners get rid of members of their championship core. The Chicago Blackhawks moved on from Corey Crawford, the Washington Capitals did the same with Braden Holtby, the Pittsburgh Penguins traded fellow goalie Matt Murray and forward Patric Hornqvist and the St. Louis Blues signing Torey Krug means captain Alex Pietrangelo will sign elsewhere. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)