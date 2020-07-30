Leafs' Mitch Marner joins ownership group of esports company OverActive Media

Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares (91) celebrates his goal with line mates Mitch Marner (16) Ilya Mikheyev (65) during first period intrasquad NHL training camp action in Toronto on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Marner has joined the ownership group of OverActive Media, the parent company of the Overwatch League's Toronto Defiant and Call of Duty League's Toronto Ultra esports teams.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette