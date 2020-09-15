Peter Laviolette named coach of Washington Capitals

FILE - In this June 19, 2006, file photo, Carolina Hurricanes coach Peter Laviolette celebrates with the NHL hockey Stanley Cup after Game 7 of the finals against the Edmonton Oilers in Raleigh, N.C. The Washington Capitals hired Peter Laviolette, who won the Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006, as coach on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP, File)