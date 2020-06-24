New York City Marathon cancelled because of coronavirus

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 1998, file photo, runners fill the roadway of the Verrazano Bridge at the start of the 1998 New York City Marathon.. The New York City Marathon scheduled for Nov. 12020, has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. New York Road Runners announced the cancellation of the world's largest marathon Wednesday, June 24, 2020, after coordinating with the mayor's office and deciding the race posed too many health and safety concerns for runners, volunteers, spectators and others. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)