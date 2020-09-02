Ottawa Aces sign fullback Jack Johnson, bringing rugby league roster to 13

The Ottawa Aces' roster for their inaugural 2021 rugby league season rose to 13 Wednesday with the signing of fullback Jack Johnson. The 24-year-old arrives from the Widnes Vikings. Johnson spent 2019 with Featherstone Rovers, starting in the 24-6 loss to the Toronto Wolfpack in the Million Pound Game last October. He started his career at Warrington with loan stints at Rochdale and Widnes.

The 24-year-old arrives from the Widnes Vikings. Johnson spent 2019 with Featherstone Rovers, starting in the 24-6 loss to the Toronto Wolfpack in the Million Pound Game last October. He started his career at Warrington with loan stints at Rochdale and Widnes.

"Jack comes from a great system and he will add a lot to our squad with his experience, his speed and his try-scoring record and I am looking forward to seeing him around his teammates for the start of the new season," Ottawa coach Laurent Frayssinous said in a statement.

Other recent Ottawa signings include Olly Ashall-Bott (London Broncos), Sam Luckley (Newcastle Thunder), Declan O'Donnell (Workington Town) and Ellis Robson (Warrington).

The Aces are slated to begin play next year in England's third-tier League 1.

