Ottawa Aces sign fullback Jack Johnson, bringing rugby league roster to 13

Fullback Jack Johnson poses in this undated handout photo. The Ottawa Aces' roster for their inaugural 2021 rugby league season rose to 13 Wednesday with the signing of fullback Jack Johnson. The 24-year-old arrives from the Widnes Vikings. Johnson spent 2019 with Featherstone Rovers, starting in the 24-6 loss to the Toronto Wolfpack in the Million Pound Game last October. He started his career at Warrington with loan stints at Rochdale and Widnes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Widnes Vikings