Maple Leafs sign defenceman Travis Dermott to one-year contract extension

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Travis Dermott (23) skates in front of San Jose Sharks center Noah Gregor (73) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Travis Dermott to a one-year contract extension worth US$874,125. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jeff Chiu