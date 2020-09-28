MONTREAL - The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Jake Lucchini to a one-year, two-way contract.

Lucchini will earn US$700,000 in the NHL and $85,000 in the American Hockey League.

The 25-year-old from Trail, B.C., had four goals and one assist in eight AHL games with the Laval Rocket in 2019-20. He had 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 53 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins before being acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Pittsburgh on Feb. 20.

Before playing in the AHL, the five-foot-11, 183-pound forward spent four seasons with Michigan Tech in the Western College Hockey Association (WCHA).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.