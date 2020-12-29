Tuesday's Scoreboard
World Junior Hockey Championship
Preliminary Round at Edmonton
United States 7, Czech Republic 0
Canada 10, Switzerland 0
Russia 7, Austria 1
---
NBA
New York 95, Cleveland 86
Boston 116, Indiana 111
Chicago 115, Washington 107
Philadelphia 100, Toronto 93
Golden State 116, Detroit 106
Milwaukee 144, Miami 97
Orlando 118, Oklahoma City 107
L.A. Clippers 124, Minnesota 101
Phoenix 111, New Orleans 86
Sacramento 125, Denver 115
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2020.