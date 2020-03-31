Junior Mohns is blazing his own path in football as a successful coach

B.C. Lions coach Greg Mohns looks on during first half of CFL exhibtion action against the Calgary Stampeders in Vancouver June 27, 2000. Jason Mohns is proving to be a chip off the old block. The 38-year-old son of former CFL player-personnel director, assistant GM and head coach Greg Mohns has become one of the top high-school football coaches in Arizona. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Stoody