Early playoff exit stings, but Jays' future bright as young core gains experience

Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoya, center, takes the ball from starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu, left, as he is taken out of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning of Game 2 of an American League wild-card baseball series Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Looking on is catcher Danny Jansen. The Blue Jays' young core made significant strides in the pandemic-shortened season. An unexpected playoff appearance was a welcome development too. A team built for the future took a big step forward in an unusual 2020 campaign marked by games in fan-less stadiums and a home ballpark in Buffalo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Chris O'Meara