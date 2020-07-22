Former Edmonton players weigh in on CFL team dropping Eskimos name

Eskimos quarterback Logan Kilgore (15) looks on from the sidelines late in the second half CFL football game action against the Hamilton Tiger Cats, in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Canadian Football Hall of Famer Hank Ilesic said he "absolutely" will continue to call himself a former Edmonton Eskimo even though the CFL franchise is retiring the longtime team name. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power