Wolfpack looking for new ownership with majority owner David Argyle stepping aside

Toronto Wolfpack owner David Argyle is seen at a practice at Lamport Stadium in Toronto on September 12, 2018. Majority owner David Argyle plans to step away from the Toronto Wolfpack with the transatlantic rugby league team, currently in limbo, entertaining new ownership offers. Wolfpack president and CEO Bob Hunter said the Wolfpack are mulling over separate offers, one from North America and the other from the United Kingdom. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Neil Davidson