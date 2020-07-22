Nurse and Raptors decide to go hard two days before much-anticipated return

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) defends during second half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Two days before they step on the court for their first game action in more four months, the Toronto Raptors didn't want to take it easy Wednesday. So Nick Nurse ripped up his practice plan that called for a light day, and instead the Raptors went hard in a contact session. The Raptors play the Houston Rockets on Friday night at Walt Disney World in their first of three scrimmages, and first game since COVID-19 shuttered the NBA on March 11. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn