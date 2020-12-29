MLS triggering 'force majure' clause in contract over COVID-19 losses

A Vancouver Whitecaps staff member sanitizes a ball that went out of play with a disinfectant wipe as the Whitecaps and Toronto FC play during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Vancouver, on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Less than a year after agreeing to a new five-year collective bargining agreement, Major League Soccer and the players union are heading back to the bargining table. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck