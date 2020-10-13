Defenceman Nate Schmidt ready to 'eat pucks for dinner' for Vancouver Canucks

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90), Nate Schmidt (88) and Alex Tuch (89) celebrate the win following third period NHL Western Conference final playoff action against the Dallas Stars, in Edmonton, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. The Vancouver Canucks have moved to fill their depleted defensive corps by picking up Nate Schmidt from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for a third-round draft pick in 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson