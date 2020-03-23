Former Olympian, head of Game Plan urges Canadian athletes to seek support

Canada's Thomas Hall of Pointe-Claire, Que. celebrates his bronze medal win in the canoe single (C1) 1000 meter final at the Beijing Olympics in Beijing, China, Friday, Aug. 22, 2008. Former Olympic canoeist Hall can only imagine the emotional and financial turmoil Canada's athletes are experiencing in the wake of the news they will not compete in the Tokyo Games if those games do go ahead this summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward