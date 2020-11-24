New Canada Soccer president Bontis says men's and women's national teams a priority

A Canada soccer logo is seen on Alphonso Davies in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 24, 2019. A tenured professor at McMaster University, Nick Bontis's school bio says he's recognized internationally as a "leading strategy and management guru." Those skills, combined with some guidance from the man he's succeeding, will come in handy as he begins his new role as Canada Soccer president in the middle of a pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck