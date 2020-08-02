ST. CATHARINES, Ont. - Thomas Scrubb scored 17 points to lead the Ottawa BlackJacks to an 85-69 win over the Hamilton Honey Badgers on Sunday in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

Johnny Berhanemeskel had 14 points for Ottawa (2-2) and Lloyd Pandi added 12.

Jaylen Babb-Harrison led the Honey Badgers (2-3) with 18 points.

Later Sunday, Junior Cadougan had 16 points as the Fraser Valley Bandits (3-2) beat the Niagara River Lions 70-57.

Kassius Robertson and Daniel Mullings led the River Lions (1-4) with 10 points apiece.

The CEBL Summer Series is a 26-game, round-robin competition being held at Meridian Centre that will decide the second-year league's 2020 champion. Games are being played with no fans in attendance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.