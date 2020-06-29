COVID-19 pandemic impacting television host Izumi's business and personal lives

Television fishing host Bob Izumi (right) and his son Darren are shown in a handout photo. The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact upon Bob Izumi. The host of Bob Izumi's Real Fishing Show only started filming two weeks ago and has two segements done, which is six less than normal at this time of year. And the outbreak has forced Izumi to scale back on his true passion — tournament fishing — in part because some events have been cancelled. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Bob Izumi MANDATORY CREDIT