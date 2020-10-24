Toronto FC thrashed 5-0 by Philadelphia Union in top-of-the-table showdown

Sergio Santos, left, of the Philadelphia Union heads the ball into the goal in front of Omar Gonzalez of Toronto FC during the first half of an MLS match Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Chester, Pa. Santos scored three goals as the Philadelphia Union thrashed an understrength Toronto FC 5-0 in a top-of-the-table showdown Saturday night, ending TFC's undefeated run at nine games.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Charles Fox/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP