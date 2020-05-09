Canadian MMA star Georges St-Pierre headed to the UFC Hall of Fame

Georges St-Pierre, from Montreal celebrates after defeating Josh Koscheck, from Waynesburg, PA., with a unanimous decision to retain his welterweight title at UFC 124 on December 12, 2010 in Montreal. Canadian Georges St-Pierre, who ruled the UFC welterweight division before punctuating his stellar career by winning the middleweight title in his final outing, is headed to the UFC Hall of Fame. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz