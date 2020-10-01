Canada's artistic swim team halts training, undergoing conduct review

Emily Armstrong, Andree-Anne Cote, Camille Fiola-Dion, Rebecca Harrower, Claudia Holzner, Audrey Joly, Halle Pratt, Jacqueline Simoneau and Catherine Barrett, of Canada, embrace after competing in the artistic swimming team free routing event at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, on July 31, 2019. Canada's artistic swim team has halted training in the wake of complaints from athletes. Canada Artistic Swimming chief executive officer Jackie Buckingham would not identify the exact nature of the complaints. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Moises Castillo