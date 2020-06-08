Hockey players of colour form Hockey Diversity Alliance to combat racism

San Jose Sharks' Evander Kane, right, celebrates his goal with teammate Barclay Goodrow during second period NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Calgary on February 4, 2020. A group of hockey players of colour have formed the Hockey Diversity Alliance in an effort to combat racism in the game. The group announced its formation in a statement released Monday. San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane and former NHL player Akim Aliu were named co-heads of the group, while Buffalo Sabres forward Wayne Simmonds, Minnesota Wild defenceman Matt Dumba, Detroit Red Wings defenceman Trevor Daley, Philadelphia Flyers forward Chris Stewart and recently retired forward Joel Ward make up the executive committee. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh