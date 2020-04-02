In another century, another pandemic ended Stanley Cup final

FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, crews cover the ice at American Airlines Center in Dallas, home of the Dallas Stars hockey team, after the NHL season was put on hold due to the coronavirus. The 1919 finals were abandoned after five games due to a flu outbreak. The flu left several Montreal players sickened and eventually killed Joe Hall. It's one of two times since the Stanley Cup was first awarded there was no champion. The memories of that flu outbreak have been brought back to life with the current COVID-19 pandemic and the unknowns of what will happen with this NHL season. (Ashley Landis/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File)