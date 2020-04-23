Mississauga Food Bank says RJ Barrett donation will provide 200,000 meals

New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett dunks in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Mississauga Food Bank says a $100,000 donation made earlier this week by New York Knicks rookie RJ Barrett will provide 200,000 meals as part of the community's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mary Altaffer