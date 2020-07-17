Canada's James Hinchcliffe, Paul Tracy team up in IndyCar booth for Iowa races

Canadian drivers James Hinchcliffe, left, and Paul Tracy, right, joke around with Scottish driver Dario Franchitti, centre, during a press conference after the day's practice sessions were cancelled due to rain at the Edmonton Indy in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Friday, July 22, 2011. Paul Tracy and James Hinchcliffe won't set an over/under on how many times they'll say "eh" in a broadcast together, but they say Canadian viewers are welcome to try and count. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Ulan